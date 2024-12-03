Octopus Apollo VCT Expands Equity on London Market

Octopus Apollo VCT (GB:OAP3) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Octopus Apollo VCT has successfully issued over 39 million ordinary shares as part of its subscription offer to raise up to £75 million. The shares, priced at 52.6p each, are anticipated to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange by December 9, 2024. This move bolsters the company’s share capital to over 942 million, enhancing its financial standing in the market.

For further insights into GB:OAP3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.