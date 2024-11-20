News & Insights

Octopus AIM VCTs Expand Subscription Offer with £10M Facility

November 20, 2024

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (GB:OSEC) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 and Octopus AIM VCT have announced the activation of a £10 million over-allotment facility, enhancing their current offers for subscription and raising the potential funding to £30 million. This strategic move underscores the companies’ commitment to attracting more investors and expanding their financial capabilities. Interested parties can access the full prospectus online for further details.

