Octopus AIM VCTs Expand Subscription Offer with £10M Facility

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (GB:OSEC) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 and Octopus AIM VCT have announced the activation of a £10 million over-allotment facility, enhancing their current offers for subscription and raising the potential funding to £30 million. This strategic move underscores the companies’ commitment to attracting more investors and expanding their financial capabilities. Interested parties can access the full prospectus online for further details.

