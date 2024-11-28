News & Insights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Expands Share Capital to Boost Liquidity

November 28, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (GB:OSEC) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 has announced the issuance of 1,641,830 new ordinary shares at 40.3p each through its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, set for trading on the London Stock Exchange by mid-December. This increases the company’s total voting shares to 195,403,293, offering shareholders a new opportunity to adjust their investment positions. The move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and liquidity in the market.

