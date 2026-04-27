OCTJ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the OCTJ ETF (Symbol: OCTJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.01, changing hands as high as $24.07 per share. OCTJ shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCTJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OCTJ's low point in its 52 week range is $23.49 per share, with $24.3821 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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