Octava Minerals Releases 2024 Governance Statement

Octava Minerals Ltd. (AU:OCT) has released an update.

Octava Minerals Ltd (ASX:OCT), a Western Australian green energy metals exploration company, has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G, highlighting its adherence to ASX Corporate Governance principles. With key projects in lithium, gold, and other minerals, Octava is strategically positioned in proven discovery areas, focusing on sustainable resource development.

