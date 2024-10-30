Octava Minerals Highlights Key Green Energy Projects

Octava Minerals Ltd. (AU:OCT) has released an update.

Octava Minerals Ltd, listed on the ASX as OCT, has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting its focus on green energy metals exploration with key projects in promising regions of Western Australia. The company’s flagship East Pilbara (Talga) lithium project is positioned as a major asset, alongside other ventures in rare earth elements and precious metals. This strategic positioning underscores Octava’s commitment to tapping into the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

