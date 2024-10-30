Octava Minerals Advances Exploration and Secures Funding

Octava Minerals Ltd. (AU:OCT) has released an update.

Octava Minerals Ltd. (ASX: OCT) has made significant strides in its Western Australian exploration projects, particularly at the Yallalong site where historic high-grade antimony results are being actively investigated through geological fieldwork and sampling. The company is also set to begin metallurgical drilling at the Byro project following discussions with Native Title Holders and has completed a soil sampling program at the Talga site targeting gold and base metals. Additionally, Octava has raised approximately $1 million to support further exploration activities.

