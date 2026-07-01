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OCI Recommends All-cash Offer From NNS

July 01, 2026 — 02:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OCI Global N.V. (OCI.AS) announced that the Board - excluding Nassef Sawiris and Nadia Sawiris - recommended the voluntary all-cash public offer for all issued and outstanding shares in the share capital of OCI at an offer price of 4.10 euros cum dividend per share made by NNS Holding Cyprus. The Court-appointed Directors of OCI announced that, having completed their assessment of the transaction between OCI and Orascom in conjunction with the NNS offer, they have decided to consent to the convocation of an extraordinary general meeting of the company to approve the OCI-Orascom transaction. The resolution to approve the OCI-Orascom transaction will be subject to the condition that NNS will have made the offer, will have declared the offer unconditional and will have completed settlement thereof.

OCI will hold an EGM prior to the closing of the acceptance period of the by NNS offer and will publish its position statement at least ten business days prior to the closing of the acceptance period of the offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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