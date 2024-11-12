OCI Global Sells Assets, Boosts Shareholder Returns

OCI N.V. (GB:0QGH) has released an update.

OCI Global has announced significant strategic divestments including the sale of OCI Methanol, IFCo, Fertiglobe, and Clean Ammonia for a total of approximately USD 11.62 billion, enabling an extraordinary distribution to shareholders and marking over USD 20 billion returned since 1999. These moves align with OCI’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and improve operational efficiency, despite challenges such as increased natural gas costs affecting margins. The company plans further capital distribution in 2025, reflecting its commitment to sustainable value creation.

