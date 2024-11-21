Oceaneering Promotes Benjamin Laura to COO Role

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Oceaneering International ( (OII) ) has provided an update.
Oceaneering International, Inc. announced the promotion of Benjamin M. Laura to Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Currently the Chief Innovation Officer, Laura has been with the company since 2014, demonstrating significant leadership and change management skills. His extensive experience in the industry positions him well to drive Oceaneering’s strategic operations and deliver positive business outcomes.
