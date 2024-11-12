Oceana Lithium’s New Securities Issue for Growth

Oceana Lithium Ltd. (AU:OCN) has released an update.

Oceana Lithium Limited has announced plans to issue 5 million unlisted options, exercisable at $0.075 each, over a two-year period starting December 12, 2024. This move is part of their strategy to raise capital and potentially expand their financial base, making it an attractive point of interest for investors watching the lithium sector.

