Oceana Lithium Announces New Share Issue

Oceana Lithium Ltd. (AU:OCN) has released an update.

Oceana Lithium Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of up to 54,998,667 ordinary shares, with the offer set to close on December 5, 2024, and the securities to be issued by December 12, 2024. This non-renounceable pro rata issue provides investors with an opportunity to expand their holdings in the promising lithium sector.

