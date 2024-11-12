Oceana Lithium Announces New Share Issue

Oceana Lithium Ltd. (AU:OCN) has released an update.
Oceana Lithium Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of up to 54,998,667 ordinary shares, with the offer set to close on December 5, 2024, and the securities to be issued by December 12, 2024. This non-renounceable pro rata issue provides investors with an opportunity to expand their holdings in the promising lithium sector.
For further insights into AU:OCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession?”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.