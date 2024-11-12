News & Insights

Oceana Lithium Announces New Share Issue

November 12, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Oceana Lithium Ltd. (AU:OCN) has released an update.

Oceana Lithium Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of up to 54,998,667 ordinary shares, with the offer set to close on December 5, 2024, and the securities to be issued by December 12, 2024. This non-renounceable pro rata issue provides investors with an opportunity to expand their holdings in the promising lithium sector.

