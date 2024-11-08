News & Insights

Ocean Wilsons Holdings to Sell Wilson Sons Amid Portfolio Gains

November 08, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Ocean Wilsons Holdings (GB:OCN) has released an update.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Ltd has announced an agreement to sell its subsidiary Wilson Sons for approximately $593 million, as part of a strategic move to enhance shareholder value. The company’s investment portfolio saw a 5.7% increase in value, driven by strong performances in the technology and insurance sectors. Wilson Sons reported a 12.4% increase in net revenues for Q3 2024, showcasing significant growth in its container terminal operations.

