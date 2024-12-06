Ocean Sun’s Floating Solar Project Shows Resilience Amid Typhoon

Ocean Sun AS (DE:OW7) has released an update.
Ocean Sun AS’s Magat Floating Solar pilot project in the Philippines, despite sustaining structural damage from Typhoon Nika, has demonstrated strong resilience and design improvements over its five-year operation. The recent incident has provided valuable insights for future enhancements, with Ocean Sun expressing confidence in their technology and plans for ongoing collaboration with SN Aboitiz Power.
