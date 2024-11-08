Ocean Sun Grants New Share Options to Employees

Ocean Sun AS (DE:OW7) has released an update.

Ocean Sun AS has granted 473,383 new share options and reissued 546,357 options to employees, allowing them to lower the strike price with a reset vesting period. The strike price is set at NOK 2.19 per share, a 10% premium over the recent average share price, with options expiring in November 2029. This strategic move aims to incentivize employees as Ocean Sun continues its global expansion in floating solar technology.

For further insights into DE:OW7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.