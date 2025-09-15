Ocean Power Technologies Inc. Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) released Loss for first quarter of -$7.39 million

The company's earnings came in at -$7.39 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$4.45 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.2% to $1.18 million from $1.30 million last year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$7.39 Mln. vs. -$4.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.18 Mln vs. $1.30 Mln last year.

