Is OCC's Premium Valuation Supported by Its Growth Prospects?

Over the past year, Optical Cable Corporation OCC has traded at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 59.41X, well above the broader industry's average of 20.32X.



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Is this premium valuation justified? Let us examine whether OCC's expanding margins, strengthening demand, strategic collaboration and robust stock performance support its elevated valuation.

Healthy Demand Momentum Supports Revenue Growth

Optical Cable continues to benefit from improving demand across several of its targeted end markets, creating a favorable backdrop for future growth.

For the first six months of fiscal 2026, net sales increased 16.1% year over year to $38.6 million, driven by growth across the enterprise and specialty markets. International sales were particularly strong, rising 32.4% compared with 11.4% growth in the domestic market.

The company's sales order backlog and forward load totaled $13.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, representing increases of more than 27% from Jan. 31, 2026, and more than 82% from Oct. 31, 2025. This expanding backlog reflects healthy customer demand entering the second half of the fiscal year.

Management also highlighted continued opportunities across enterprise, multi-tenant data center and severe-duty markets, while noting that its existing manufacturing footprint still has capacity to support additional growth. Selective investments in equipment and staffing are also being evaluated to meet longer-term demand.

The combination of growing market opportunities, expanding backlog and available manufacturing capacity positions Optical Cable to convert strong demand into future revenue growth while benefiting from additional operating leverage.

Strategic Collaboration Strengthens Competitive Position

OCC's strategic collaboration with Lightera enhances its product portfolio and strengthens its ability to serve enterprise and data center customers.

Through this partnership, Optical Cable can offer selected Lightera products alongside its solutions, enabling the company to deliver more comprehensive offerings. The broader product portfolio is expected to deepen relationships with existing customers while creating opportunities to win business.

Over time, this collaboration should strengthen OCC's competitive positioning in targeted markets and support sustainable revenue growth.

Margin Expansion Through Operating Leverage

Optical Cable's recent financial performance indicates that higher sales volumes are translating into stronger profitability, a trend that could continue if demand remains healthy.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, net sales increased 26.6% year over year to $22.2 million, while gross profit rose 42.4% to $7.6 million, expanding the gross margin to 34.2% from 30.4% in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by manufacturing operating leverage, as higher production volumes enabled the company to absorb fixed costs more efficiently.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses also grew at a slower pace than revenues, reducing SG&A as a percentage of sales to 28.2% from 32.7% a year earlier. These improvements helped Optical Cable return to profitability, reporting net income of $1.1 million against a net loss in the year-ago period.

If production utilization remains elevated through fiscal 2026, improved cost absorption should continue to support margins, profitability and cash generation, even as the company invests to support growth.

Strong Price Performance Reflects Investor Confidence

Investors have rewarded OCC's improving operating performance and growth outlook. Over the past year, the stock has surged 396.1%, dramatically outperforming the industry's 37.9% return.

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The exceptional share price appreciation highlights growing investor confidence in the company's operational turnaround, expanding margins and improving demand environment.

Is OCC's Premium Valuation Justified?

Optical Cable continues to execute well, benefiting from expanding operating margins, strong demand across key end markets, a rapidly growing order backlog and a broader product portfolio through its strategic collaboration with Lightera. These factors provide a solid foundation for continued revenue and earnings growth.

However, the stock currently trades at a substantial premium, far exceeding the industry average. While Optical Cable's improving fundamentals support a higher valuation than many peers, the current multiple suggests that investors have already priced in much of the company's near-term growth potential.

Existing shareholders may continue to benefit from OCC's favorable long-term growth prospects, but prospective investors may want to wait for a more attractive entry point before initiating new positions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.