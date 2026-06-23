Is Occidental's Debt Reduction Plan a Catalyst for Long-Term Growth?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY has made notable progress in reducing its debt load, a priority since the 2019 Anadarko acquisition. Over the past 22 months alone, Occidental has reduced debt by $15.6 billion, cutting annual interest expenses by more than $830 million. This disciplined deleveraging not only enhances balance sheet strength but also bolsters financial flexibility.



Occidental has cut the principal debt to $13 billion and continues to deploy cash flow toward reaching its $10 billion debt target. This rapid deleveraging is expected to create lasting value for its shareholders.



A leaner balance sheet enhances Occidental's ability to navigate commodity price volatility while providing greater flexibility to invest in high-return growth opportunities. Continued deleveraging also strengthens investor confidence, improving the company's appeal in both equity and debt markets. Additionally, lower financing costs support profitability and cash flow generation, ultimately driving stronger long-term shareholder returns.



As the debt burden declines, Occidental gains greater financial flexibility to expand its core Permian Basin operations and invest in low-carbon businesses such as carbon capture. This ongoing financial discipline strengthens the company's resilience and competitive edge while supporting long-term shareholder value creation.

Lower Debt Levels Expand Financial Flexibility

For oil and gas companies, reducing debt improves financial flexibility, lowers financing costs and strengthens balance sheets. A healthier financial position enables them to better withstand commodity price volatility, invest in high-return opportunities and enhance shareholder returns, while supporting long-term growth and competitiveness.



Companies such as BP plc BP and ConocoPhillips COP have benefited significantly from deleveraging efforts. By lowering debt and reducing interest expenses, both companies have strengthened cash flow generation and improved financial resilience. Their stronger balance sheets have provided greater flexibility to fund growth initiatives and return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, reinforcing long-term value creation.

OXY’s Earnings Estimates Moving North

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Occidental’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates an increase of 27.53% and 26.92%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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OXY’s Price Performance

Occidental’s shares have gained 29.7% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Oil and Gas-Integrated-United States industry’s rally of 17.8%.



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Occidental’s Return on Invested Capital

Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) measures how efficiently a company uses its debt and equity capital to generate profits. It reflects management’s ability to create value from invested funds. Generally, a higher ROIC indicates more effective capital allocation and stronger value creation, while a lower ROIC may signal less efficient use of capital.



Occidental’s ROIC is higher than the industry average in the trailing 12 months. ROIC of OXY was 4.03% compared with the industry average of 3.88%.



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OXY’s Zacks Rank

Occidental currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.