Occidental Petroleum price target lowered to $65 from $77 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to $65 from $77 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q results, with a beat on both production and EPS. It is guiding to 1,450 Mboe/d of production at the midpoint in 4Q, led by strong Permian new well performance and a 9 Mboe/d increase in expectations for its newly acquired CrownRock assets.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on OXY:
- Occidental Petroleum Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Occidental expects Permian production growth for next 3-5 years
- Occidental says evaluating multiple 2035 activities
- Occidental Petroleum price target raised to $71 from $70 at Stephens
- OXY Earnings: Occidental Petroleum Smashes EPS Estimates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.