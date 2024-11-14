News & Insights

Occidental Petroleum price target lowered to $65 from $77 at Susquehanna

November 14, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to $65 from $77 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q results, with a beat on both production and EPS. It is guiding to 1,450 Mboe/d of production at the midpoint in 4Q, led by strong Permian new well performance and a 9 Mboe/d increase in expectations for its newly acquired CrownRock assets.

