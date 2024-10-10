Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) ended the recent trading session at $54.57, demonstrating a +1.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

Shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company witnessed a gain of 6.4% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Occidental Petroleum in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 12, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.87, showcasing a 26.27% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.56 billion, indicating a 2.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $28.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.68% and -2.91%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Occidental Petroleum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.83% lower. Occidental Petroleum is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Occidental Petroleum is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.47, so one might conclude that Occidental Petroleum is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

