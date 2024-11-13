Occidental expects Permian production growth for next 3-5 years

Says seeking to reduce debt next year even if oil prices are low. Sees 10% cost improvement in Midland Basin in 2025. Says President-elect Donald Trump will be “very positive” for U.S. oil sector. Says no significant safety incidents with Crown product as far back as a December deal analysis. Says “fully committed” to achieving medium-term principal debt target off $15B. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

