Occidental expects Permian production growth for next 3-5 years

Says seeking to reduce debt next year even if oil prices are low. Sees 10% cost improvement in Midland Basin in 2025. Says President-elect Donald Trump will be “very positive” for U.S. oil sector. Says no significant safety incidents with Crown product as far back as a December deal analysis. Says “fully committed” to achieving medium-term principal debt target off $15B. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on OXY:
- Occidental Petroleum price target raised to $71 from $70 at Stephens
- OXY Earnings: Occidental Petroleum Smashes EPS Estimates
- Occidental Petroleum reports Q3 EPS $1.00, consensus 74c
- Occidental Petroleum sees Q4 total production 1.43-1.47Mboed
- Occidental Petroleum call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.