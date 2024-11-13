News & Insights

Stocks

Occidental expects Permian production growth for next 3-5 years

November 13, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Says seeking to reduce debt next year even if oil prices are low. Sees 10% cost improvement in Midland Basin in 2025. Says President-elect Donald Trump will be “very positive” for U.S. oil sector. Says no significant safety incidents with Crown product as far back as a December deal analysis. Says “fully committed” to achieving medium-term principal debt target off $15B. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on OXY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.