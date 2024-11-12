News & Insights

Observe Medical Secures Key Investments and Expands Product Line

November 12, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Observe Medical ASA (DE:OM5A) has released an update.

Observe Medical has taken a significant step by signing the Declaration of Conformity for its UnoMeterT product line, enabling the company to accept orders and expand its commercial activities. Additionally, Jiangsu Hongxin Medical Technology Co., Ltd, the company’s largest industrial partner, plans to invest NOK 3,300,000 in shares, pending board approval, to support Observe Medical’s working capital needs. This development is set to enhance the company’s market presence and financial stability.

