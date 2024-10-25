News & Insights

Observe Medical Faces Financial Scrutiny by Norwegian Authority

October 25, 2024 — 06:03 pm EDT

Observe Medical ASA (DE:OM5A) has released an update.

Observe Medical ASA is under scrutiny by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority for potential errors in its 2023 financial statements, including issues related to a major acquisition and debt renegotiations. The company is actively engaging with the authority to address these concerns and is consulting with its auditor, Ernst & Young AS. This development could have significant implications for investors and stakeholders as the company aims to clarify the financial discrepancies.

