Observe Medical Expands with Orders in Italy

December 03, 2024 — 10:03 am EST

Observe Medical ASA (DE:OM5A) has released an update.

Observe Medical has expanded its presence in the Italian market with the first orders of their medical product, UnoMeter Safeti Plus. Italy, a key market, has historically contributed significantly to UnoMeter’s global sales. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market reach, covering about 55% of historic UnoMeter sales.

