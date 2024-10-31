Obrascon Huarte Lain Secures Bondholder Consent for Extension

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain’s subsidiary, OHL Operaciones, has secured bondholder consent to extend the payment deadline for its senior secured bonds coupon to November 15, 2024. This extension is contingent upon bondholders representing at least 50% of the outstanding principal amount agreeing to a lock-up by the deadline. The company aims to meet its obligations by either the recapitalization date or March 31, 2024, providing flexibility in navigating its financial commitments.

