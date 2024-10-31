News & Insights

Stocks

Obrascon Huarte Lain Secures Bondholder Consent for Extension

October 31, 2024 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Obrascon Huarte Lain (ES:OHLA) has released an update.

Obrascon Huarte Lain’s subsidiary, OHL Operaciones, has secured bondholder consent to extend the payment deadline for its senior secured bonds coupon to November 15, 2024. This extension is contingent upon bondholders representing at least 50% of the outstanding principal amount agreeing to a lock-up by the deadline. The company aims to meet its obligations by either the recapitalization date or March 31, 2024, providing flexibility in navigating its financial commitments.

For further insights into ES:OHLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.