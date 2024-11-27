Objective Corporation Prepares for Interactive AGM 2024

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, which will allow shareholders to actively participate by submitting questions either in written form or via live audio. This interactive approach highlights the company’s commitment to engaging with its investors and addressing their concerns.

