Objective Corporation Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Objective Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 5,510 unquoted securities under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, reflecting the company’s efforts to reward and motivate its workforce. This move could indicate a positive outlook for the company’s future performance as it invests in its human capital.

