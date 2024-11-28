Objective Corporation Director Adjusts Shareholding Strategy

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited has reported a change in the shareholding of Director Darc Frederick Dencker-Rasmussen, who disposed of 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $17.22 each. This adjustment leaves him with 100,000 shares directly and 30,214 shares indirectly via The Good Life Fund Pty Limited, reflecting a strategic financial decision within the company.

