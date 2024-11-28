Objective Corporation Director Adjusts Shareholding Strategy

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Objective Corporation Limited has reported a change in the shareholding of Director Darc Frederick Dencker-Rasmussen, who disposed of 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $17.22 each. This adjustment leaves him with 100,000 shares directly and 30,214 shares indirectly via The Good Life Fund Pty Limited, reflecting a strategic financial decision within the company.
For further insights into AU:OCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Amazon Plans Huge AI Spends to Stay in the Race with Big Tech
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.