Obiz SA Reports Remarkable Growth and Global Reach

November 06, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

Obiz SA (FR:ALBIZ) has released an update.

Obiz SA, a leader in responsible relationship marketing, has made significant strides with a reported turnover of 83.1 million euros in 2023, marking a growth of 108%. The company, present in 65 countries, operates numerous relationship programs benefiting 35 million people and partners with over 55,000 commercial entities. Obiz’s innovative approach and strong market presence highlight its potential for continued expansion in the financial markets.

