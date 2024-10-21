Oberon AIM VCT: Chairman Increases Shareholding

New Century AIM VCT 2 (GB:OVCT) has released an update.

Geoffrey Gamble, Chairman of Oberon AIM VCT plc, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 2,708 ordinary shares at 29.0p each, raising his total holding to 3.65% of the company’s share capital. This move highlights ongoing insider confidence and may attract the attention of investors interested in director dealings. With a total of 5,574,403 ordinary shares in issue, this acquisition is a notable event for shareholders to consider.

For further insights into GB:OVCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.