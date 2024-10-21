News & Insights

Oberon AIM VCT: Chairman Increases Shareholding

October 21, 2024 — 07:22 am EDT

New Century AIM VCT 2 (GB:OVCT) has released an update.

Geoffrey Gamble, Chairman of Oberon AIM VCT plc, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 2,708 ordinary shares at 29.0p each, raising his total holding to 3.65% of the company’s share capital. This move highlights ongoing insider confidence and may attract the attention of investors interested in director dealings. With a total of 5,574,403 ordinary shares in issue, this acquisition is a notable event for shareholders to consider.

