Obara Group’s Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Overview

November 11, 2024 — 03:23 am EST

Obara Group Incorporated (JP:6877) has released an update.

Obara Group Incorporated reported a modest increase in net sales and operating income for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, despite a decline in net income. The company’s financial position remains strong with a high shareholders’ equity ratio, and cash flow from operating activities saw a significant boost.

