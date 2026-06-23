A. O. Smith Appoints Stephen Shafer As Chairman

(RTTNews) - A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), a water technology company, said that it has elected Stephen Shafer, chief executive officer, as chairman to succeed Kevin Wheeler, who will retire as executive chairman effective from July 1. Shafer will assume his new role upon Wheeler's retirement.

Shafer, who has been serving as CEO since July 2025, joined AOS in 2024 as chief operating officer. Before joining AOS, Shafer held roles of increasing responsibility at 3M Company (MMM) across multiple business units in the U.S. and China.

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