NZME CFO Granted New Performance Shares

David Wylie Mackrell, Chief Financial Officer of NZME Limited, has been granted 182,985 performance share rights under the NZME 2024 Total Incentive Plan – LTI, which may convert to ordinary shares post a deferral period. This grant adds to Mackrell’s existing interests in ordinary shares and performance rights from previous incentive plans, bringing his total interest to 559,178 ordinary shares and additional performance rights from 2021 to 2024. The transaction took place on 31-May-24 with no cash consideration involved.

