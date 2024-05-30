News & Insights

NZME CEO Acquires New Performance Shares

May 30, 2024 — 05:52 pm EDT

NZME Ltd. (NZMEF) has released an update.

Michael Raymond Boggs, CEO of NZME Limited, has been granted 486,367 performance share rights under the company’s 2024 Total Incentive Plan – LTI. These rights may convert to ordinary shares in NZME on a one-to-one basis at the end of a deferral period, with no cash consideration paid for the acquisition. This grant adds to Boggs’ existing interests in the company, which include over 2.5 million ordinary shares and additional performance share rights from previous years’ incentive plans.

Stocks mentioned

NZMEF

