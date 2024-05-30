NZME CEO Acquires New Performance Shares

NZME Ltd. (NZMEF) has released an update.

Michael Raymond Boggs, CEO of NZME Limited, has been granted 486,367 performance share rights under the company’s 2024 Total Incentive Plan – LTI. These rights may convert to ordinary shares in NZME on a one-to-one basis at the end of a deferral period, with no cash consideration paid for the acquisition. This grant adds to Boggs’ existing interests in the company, which include over 2.5 million ordinary shares and additional performance share rights from previous years’ incentive plans.

For further insights into NZMEF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.