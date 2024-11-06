Nyxoah reports Q3 EPS (EUR 0.50) vs. (EUR 0.27) last year

Reports Q3 revenue EUR 1.27M vs. EUR 976.000 last year. “Our actions in the third quarter have further positioned us well for a successful U.S. commercial launch. On the back of the robust DREAM data presented in September, we have raised additional capital and are actively focused on building up our U.S. commercial team,” commented Olivier Taelman, Nyxoah’s (NYXH) Chief Executive Officer. “I am more confident than ever that we have set Genio up for a strong commercial start in the U.S. immediately after FDA approval.”

