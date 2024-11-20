Nyxoah to Present at Healthcare Conference Amidst Growth

Nyxoah (NYXH) has released an update.

Nyxoah SA, a leader in innovative treatments for obstructive sleep apnea, is set to present at the upcoming Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference. The company has achieved significant milestones, including successful IPOs and the expansion of its Genio® system’s therapeutic indications in Europe. These advancements position Nyxoah for potential growth as it seeks FDA approval for U.S. commercialization.

