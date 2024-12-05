NYT Best Non-Fiction Books of 2024

The New York Times Book Review’s nonfiction selections for 2024 explore profound personal narratives, historical analysis, and timely social commentary. “Cold Crematorium” by József Debreczeni reflects on his harrowing experiences during the Holocaust with striking humor and humanity, resisting platitudes to convey the depth of his observations.

Jonathan Blitzer’s “Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here” examines U.S. immigration policy’s fallout through vivid storytelling and careful analysis, tying human experiences to political decisions.

Lucy Sante reflects on her transgender journey and a life of self-discovery in “I Heard Her Call My Name,” blending intimate memoir with cultural criticism.

In “Reagan,” Max Boot reassesses Ronald Reagan’s political legacy, questioning its role in shaping modern conservatism with depth and nuance.

Finally, Hampton Sides’ “The Wide Wide Sea” chronicles the tumultuous final voyage of James Cook, combining historical scholarship with Indigenous perspectives.

Finsum: These works collectively tackle identity, power, and historical reckonings.

