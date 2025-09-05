NYLI MacKay Muni Intermediate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MMIT

In trading on Friday, shares of the NYLI MacKay Muni Intermediate ETF (Symbol: MMIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.95, changing hands as high as $24.02 per share. NYLI MacKay Muni Intermediate shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMIT's low point in its 52 week range is $22.99 per share, with $24.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.02.

