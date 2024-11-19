News & Insights

Nxu Announces Merger with Verde Bioresins

November 19, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Nxu ( (NXU) ) has issued an update.

Nxu, Inc. has announced a merger with Verde Bioresins, Inc., aiming to establish Verde as a wholly owned subsidiary through a two-step merger process. The proposed merger, subject to stockholder approvals and regulatory conditions, includes a presentation available to investors that outlines the merger details and forward-looking statements. Potential risks include litigation, Nasdaq listing challenges, and unexpected costs, with investors urged to review all relevant documents before making decisions.

