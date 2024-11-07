NXT Energy Solutions Reports Q3 Loss Amid New Contracts

NXT Energy Solutn (TSE:SFD) has released an update.
NXT Energy Solutions reported a net loss of $1.48 million for the third quarter of 2024, despite securing new contracts for SFD® surveys in Africa and Alberta. The company faced increased general and administrative expenses and a decline in net working capital, but was recognized for its technology at the 2024 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards.
