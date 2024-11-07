News & Insights

Stocks

NXT Energy Solutions Reports Q3 Loss Amid New Contracts

November 07, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NXT Energy Solutn (TSE:SFD) has released an update.

NXT Energy Solutions reported a net loss of $1.48 million for the third quarter of 2024, despite securing new contracts for SFD® surveys in Africa and Alberta. The company faced increased general and administrative expenses and a decline in net working capital, but was recognized for its technology at the 2024 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards.

For further insights into TSE:SFD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.