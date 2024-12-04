NXP Semiconductors joint venture breaks ground at Singapore fab

VisionPower Semiconductor Manufacturing, or VSMC, the joint venture formed in September by Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) celebrated breaking ground at the site of the joint venture’s new 300mm wafer manufacturing facility in Tampines, Singapore. Construction of the VSMC fab is on-track, with initial production slated to begin in 2027. Upon the successful ramp of the initial phase, a second phase will be considered and developed pending future business development by VIS and NXP. With an expected output of 55,000 300mm wafers per month in 2029, the joint venture will create approximately 1,500 jobs while contributing to the development of the upstream and downstream supply chains, contributing to Singapore and the global semiconductor ecosystem. The fab will adopt a fully automated production model, integrating an Automated Material Handling System, or AMHS, and quality management through Artificial Intelligence applications.
