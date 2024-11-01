Nxera Pharma Reports Increased Revenue but Continues to Face Losses

Sosei Group (JP:4565) has released an update.

Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd, formerly known as Sosei Group Corporation, reported a significant increase in revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with a 301.6% rise compared to the same period in 2023. Despite this growth, the company still faced a net loss of 3,503 million yen, although this is an improvement from the previous year’s loss. The company’s total assets slightly decreased, while equity increased, indicating a strengthening financial position.

