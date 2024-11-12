News & Insights

Stocks

Nxera Pharma Gains Milestone Payment in Sleep Disorder Collaboration

November 12, 2024 — 06:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sosei Group (JP:4565) has released an update.

Nxera Pharma has received a $3.5 million milestone payment from Centessa Pharmaceuticals following the initiation of a Phase 2 trial for ORX750, a promising treatment for sleep disorders. This achievement reflects Nxera’s strategic investment and collaboration efforts, potentially enhancing its equity value and future revenue through further milestone payments and royalties.

For further insights into JP:4565 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOLTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.