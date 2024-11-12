Nxera Pharma Gains Milestone Payment in Sleep Disorder Collaboration

Sosei Group (JP:4565) has released an update.

Nxera Pharma has received a $3.5 million milestone payment from Centessa Pharmaceuticals following the initiation of a Phase 2 trial for ORX750, a promising treatment for sleep disorders. This achievement reflects Nxera’s strategic investment and collaboration efforts, potentially enhancing its equity value and future revenue through further milestone payments and royalties.

