NWFL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, Norwood Financial Corp. (Symbol: NWFL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of NWFL's recent stock price of $31.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Norwood Financial Corp. to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when NWFL shares open for trading on 4/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NWFL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWFL's low point in its 52 week range is $21.99 per share, with $32.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.03.

In Monday trading, Norwood Financial Corp. shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.