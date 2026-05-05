NWBI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/7/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/7/26, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of NWBI's recent stock price of $13.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when NWBI shares open for trading on 5/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NWBI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWBI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.25 per share, with $14.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.92.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NWBI makes up 2.49% of the SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (Symbol: WDIV) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding NWBI).

In Tuesday trading, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.