NVT Is Emerging as an AI Infrastructure Winner Beyond Liquid Cooling

nVent Electric plc NVT is becoming a useful case study in how AI infrastructure spending is spreading beyond chips and servers. Its role in enclosures, power distribution, engineered buildings, cable management and liquid cooling makes it a broader infrastructure play.

The investment angle is that AI demand is turning into an electrification and digitalization story, where physical electrical systems matter as much as compute capacity.

NVT’s Role in the AI Infrastructure Buildout

nVent is a picks-and-shovels provider for the AI buildout. Its portfolio includes enclosures, liquid and air cooling, control buildings, switchgear, bus systems, power connections, cable management, electrical connections and equipment protection.

The opportunity is not limited to one product category. Management cited broad-based data center strength across both gray space and white space, with gray space demand in engineered buildings, enclosures and power connections, and white space growth led by liquid cooling, power distribution units and cable management.

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT is another relevant AI infrastructure name because it provides critical digital infrastructure for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Eaton Corporation plc ETN also fits the theme, with data center solutions and services that help customers implement, manage and monitor power systems.

nVent Benefits from Grid Upgrades

Data center growth is also a power and grid story. nVent’s demand is tied to electrification, digitalization, grid capacity and data center investment, linking the company to both technological and industrial spending cycles.

Acquisitions have broadened that exposure. ECM Industries added connectors, tools, test instruments and cable management, Trachte added engineered control buildings, and the acquired Avail infrastructure businesses expanded nVent’s presence in power utilities and data centers.

NVT Uses Product Breadth as Leverage

nVent’s advantage is not just that it serves fast-growing end markets. The company is using product breadth and added capacity to convert that demand into a larger footprint across data center infrastructure.

In the first quarter, nVent launched 11 new products, and new products contributed more than 20 points to sales growth. Its new Blaine, MN, facility began production in the quarter and is expected to ramp through 2026, supporting demand across engineered buildings, enclosures, power connections, liquid cooling, power distribution units and cable management.

That is why the story reaches beyond cooling. Infrastructure sales grew nearly 80% organically in the first quarter, led by data centers and power utilities, while organic orders rose about 40% and backlog reached $2.6 billion.

nVent Must Balance Growth and Costs

The emerging trend remains attractive, but fast growth brings pressure. Margin expansion is expected to be back-half weighted, with 2026 adjusted margin improvement of 30-40 basis points and the first half essentially flat.

Costs and cash needs also matter. Electrical Connections’ adjusted return on sales fell 390 basis points to 24.4% in the first quarter due mainly to copper inflation. The 2026 outlook includes about $80 million of tariff impact, while capex is expected to reach about $130 million, up 40%, to support data center, power utility and supply-chain capacity.

What NVT’s Rank and Scores Signal Now

The bottom line is that NVT is emerging as an AI infrastructure winner beyond cooling because its opportunity spans power, protection, buildings and connectivity. That breadth gives the company leverage to data center growth and grid modernization.

NVT currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a VGM Score of D, Value Score of D, Growth Score of D and Momentum Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That mix suggests analysts’ near-term earnings expectations are moving favorably, while the Momentum Score shows the trend has been rewarded in the stock price. The weak Value Score and Growth Score keep the setup from looking like a simple bargain, reminding investors that trend leadership does not automatically create valuation comfort.

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