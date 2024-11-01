News & Insights

NVP S.p.A. Sees Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

November 01, 2024 — 03:48 am EDT

NVP S.p.A. (IT:NVP) has released an update.

NVP S.p.A. reports a 20% increase in consolidated revenues, reaching 23.4 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, driven by significant growth in sports events and international markets. The company, known for its advanced video production services, anticipates continued value generation for shareholders, supported by an 8.4 million euros order book for the fourth quarter.

TipRanks
