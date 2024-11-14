NVP S.p.A. Expands with Strategic Acquisition

NVP S.p.A. (IT:NVP) has released an update.
NVP S.p.A. has completed the acquisition of Nuova Produzioni S.r.l., enhancing its capabilities in sports productions, particularly in Serie A football. This strategic move strengthens NVP’s position in the video production services sector, leveraging its cutting-edge technology and extensive expertise.
