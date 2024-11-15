News & Insights

Nvni Group Faces Nasdaq Delisting Challenge

November 15, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Nvni Group (NVNI) has released an update.

Nvni Group Limited, a major player in the Latin American B2B SaaS sector, has appealed a Nasdaq delisting notice due to a missed annual report filing. The company is working swiftly to rectify the situation while its shares continue to trade under the ticker NVNI. Despite the compliance issue, Nvni’s business operations remain unaffected, as it strives to maintain its listing and keep shareholders updated.

