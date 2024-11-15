Nvni Group Faces Nasdaq Delisting Challenge

Nvni Group (NVNI) has released an update.

Nvni Group Limited, a major player in the Latin American B2B SaaS sector, has appealed a Nasdaq delisting notice due to a missed annual report filing. The company is working swiftly to rectify the situation while its shares continue to trade under the ticker NVNI. Despite the compliance issue, Nvni’s business operations remain unaffected, as it strives to maintain its listing and keep shareholders updated.

For further insights into NVNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.