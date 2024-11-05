Nvni Group Announces Private Share Placement Opportunity

Nvni Group (NVNI) has released an update.
Nvni Group Limited, a Cayman Islands-based company, is offering shares in a private placement to interested investors at a specified per-share price. The company is concurrently entering into similar agreements with other investors to purchase ordinary shares. The transaction is exempt from U.S. Securities Act registration requirements, offering a unique opportunity for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios.
